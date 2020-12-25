The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s traded shares stood at 104,201 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.45, to imply a decline of -0.44% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The TBBK share’s 52-week high remains $14.47, putting it -7.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.36. The company has a valuation of $774.6 Million, with an average of 377.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 281.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TBBK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) trade information

After registering a -0.44% downside on the day, The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.14 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 4.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.17%, and 4.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.7%. Short interest in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw shorts transact 750Million shares and set a 2.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.5, implying an increase of 0.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TBBK is trading 11.52% off suggested target high and -10.78% from its likely low.

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Bancorp, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) shares are +53.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.42% against -12.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1100% this quarter before jumping 90.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 36.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $49.18 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.18 Million and $37.95 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.8% before jumping 34.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -41.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s Major holders

The Bancorp, Inc. insiders hold 4.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.03% of the shares at 94.72% float percentage. In total, 217 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Frontier Capital Management Company LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.19 Million shares (or 9.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.36 Million shares, or about 7.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $37.69 Million.

We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Lord Abbett Research Fund, Small-Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 1,667,032 shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.46 Million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about $13.91 Million.

