Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s traded shares stood at 228,293 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $54.68, to imply a decline of -0.53% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The TENB share’s 52-week high remains $56.99, putting it -4.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.28. The company has a valuation of $5.64 Billion, with an average of 1.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 962.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TENB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) trade information

After registering a -0.53% downside on the day, Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $56.99 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 4.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.76%, and 58.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 128.21%. Short interest in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) saw shorts transact 2.82 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.3, implying a decline of -13.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41 and $62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TENB is trading 13.39% off suggested target high and -25.02% from its likely low.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tenable Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) shares are +84.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -128.57% against 6.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 154.5% this quarter before jumping 144.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 23.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $114.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $120.85 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $97.05 Million and $100.02 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.3% before jumping 20.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -32.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.8% annually.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s Major holders

Tenable Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 13.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.25% of the shares at 105.89% float percentage. In total, 286 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, Llc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 13.13 Million shares (or 12.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $495.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 12.67 Million shares, or about 12.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $478.2 Million.

We also have Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio holds roughly 2,144,230 shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 Million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about $69.15 Million.

