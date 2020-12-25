Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s traded shares stood at 396,516 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $93.9, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The TNDM share’s 52-week high remains $123.74, putting it -31.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.69. The company has a valuation of $5.84 Billion, with an average of 998.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 819.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TNDM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) trade information

After registering a 0.37% upside on the day, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $94.44 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 0.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.02%, and 5.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.52%. Short interest in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) saw shorts transact 3.14 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $126.8, implying an increase of 35.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $99 and $140 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNDM is trading 49.09% off suggested target high and 5.43% from its likely low.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) shares are +8.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.05% against 13.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before jumping 36% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 30.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $141.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $116.6 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $108.4 Million and $84.46 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.6% before jumping 38.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 83.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s Major holders

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.51% of the shares at 90.71% float percentage. In total, 438 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.98 Million shares (or 9.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $678.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.07 Million shares, or about 8.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $575.85 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,633,451 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $185.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 Million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about $163.44 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored