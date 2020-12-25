S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)’s traded shares stood at 490,535 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.13, to imply an increase of 1.95% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The SANW share’s 52-week high remains $3.98, putting it -27.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.67. The company has a valuation of $103.13 Million, with an average of 119.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 44.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for S&W Seed Company (SANW), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SANW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) trade information

After registering a 1.95% upside on the day, S&W Seed Company (SANW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.54- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 11.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.44%, and 26.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.05%. Short interest in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) saw shorts transact 23.32 Million shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.33, implying an increase of 70.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SANW is trading 91.69% off suggested target high and 59.74% from its likely low.

S&W Seed Company (SANW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing S&W Seed Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. S&W Seed Company (SANW) shares are +38.5% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.27% against 6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.5% this quarter before jumping 11.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 14.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -90.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)’s Major holders

S&W Seed Company insiders hold 2.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.04% of the shares at 80.45% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price, Michael F. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.98 Million shares (or 47.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC with 4.49 Million shares, or about 13.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $11.14 Million.

We also have Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the S&W Seed Company (SANW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd holds roughly 486,000 shares. This is just over 1.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 435.16 Thousand, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $1.08 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored