SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares stood at 204,713 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.06, to imply a decline of -0.93% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SPCB share’s 52-week high remains $3.09, putting it -191.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $19.92 Million, with an average of 849.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPCB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

After registering a -0.93% downside on the day, SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.12 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 5.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.85%, and 24.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71%. Short interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw shorts transact 631.7 Million shares and set a 435.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying an increase of 135.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPCB is trading 135.85% off suggested target high and 135.85% from its likely low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 31.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

SuperCom Ltd. insiders hold 24.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.27% of the shares at 18.87% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.48 Million shares (or 9.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 445Thousand shares, or about 2.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $338.73 Thousand.

