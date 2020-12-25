Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL)’s traded shares stood at 270,366 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.59, to imply a decline of -0.27% or $0 in intraday trading. The XPL share’s 52-week high remains $0.88, putting it -49.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $32.83 Million, with an average of 492.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XPL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside on the day, Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.608 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 3.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.83%, and 17.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.07%. Short interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) saw shorts transact 60.14 Million shares and set a 51.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.9, implying an increase of 52.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.9 and $0.9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XPL is trading 52.54% off suggested target high and 52.54% from its likely low.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 8.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL)’s Major holders

Solitario Zinc Corp. insiders hold 16.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.63% of the shares at 7.93% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 937.63 Thousand shares (or 1.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $375.05 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 443.38 Thousand shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $177.35 Thousand.

We also have Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd and Aegis Value, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 690,000 shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $276Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 620.43 Thousand, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about $248.17 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored