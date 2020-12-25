Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s traded shares stood at 145,476 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $87.54, to imply an increase of 0.32% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The PZZA share’s 52-week high remains $102.25, putting it -16.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.55. The company has a valuation of $2.89 Billion, with an average of 560.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 620.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PZZA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) trade information

After registering a 0.32% upside on the day, Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $91.18 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.14%, and 5.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.62%. Short interest in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw shorts transact 3.51 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $102.72, implying an increase of 17.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $91 and $116 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PZZA is trading 32.51% off suggested target high and 3.95% from its likely low.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Papa John’s International, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) shares are +10.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.51% against -5.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.3% this quarter before jumping 246.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 11.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $465.14 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $455.55 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $417.51 Million and $409.86 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.4% before jumping 11.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -415% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

PZZA Dividends

Papa John’s International, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.9, with the share yield ticking at 1.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.38%.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s Major holders

Papa John’s International, Inc. insiders hold 5.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.48% of the shares at 108.39% float percentage. In total, 378 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.65 Million shares (or 11.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $300.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.57 Million shares, or about 10.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $294.13 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 1,045,800 shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 886.4 Thousand, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $72.93 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored