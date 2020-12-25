Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s traded shares stood at 182,398 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $188.43, to imply a decline of -0.17% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The IIPR share’s 52-week high remains $199.35, putting it -5.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.21. The company has a valuation of $4.18 Billion, with an average of 704.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 483.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IIPR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.1.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) trade information

After registering a -0.17% downside on the day, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $199.3 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 5.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.16%, and 21.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 148.36%. Short interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) saw shorts transact 1.26 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $193.67, implying an increase of 2.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $160 and $250 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IIPR is trading 32.68% off suggested target high and -15.09% from its likely low.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) shares are +111.1% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.27% against -3.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41% this quarter before jumping 76.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 164% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $38.71 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.18 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.67 Million and $21.13 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 119% before jumping 109.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 171.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

IIPR Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.96, with the share yield ticking at 2.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s Major holders

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. insiders hold 2.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.82% of the shares at 79.53% float percentage. In total, 427 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.56 Million shares (or 16.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $441.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.86 Million shares, or about 12.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $355.33 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,373,507 shares. This is just over 6.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $211.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 951.6 Thousand, or 4.29% of the shares, all valued at about $99.19 Million.

