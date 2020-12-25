CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s traded shares stood at 184,537 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.27, to imply a decline of -4.34% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The CORR share’s 52-week high remains $47.56, putting it -554.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.56. The company has a valuation of $99.25 Million, with an average of 465.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 431.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CORR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) trade information

After registering a -4.34% downside on the day, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.70- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 5.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.22%, and 3.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.74%. Short interest in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) saw shorts transact 944.85 Million shares and set a 2.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying a decline of -38.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CORR is trading -31.22% off suggested target high and -44.98% from its likely low.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.71 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -86.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -117.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2% annually.

CORR Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 2.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11.33%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s Major holders

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.08% of the shares at 51.3% float percentage. In total, 121 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.28 Million shares (or 9.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 949.15 Thousand shares, or about 6.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $5.54 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 613,600 shares. This is just over 4.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 322.88 Thousand, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about $1.89 Million.

