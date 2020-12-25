Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLFU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMLFU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLFU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLFU)’s Major holders

CM Life Sciences, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.24% of the shares at 90.24% float percentage. In total, 59 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sachem Head Capital Management, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.47 Million shares (or 9.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magnetar Financial LLC with 3.2 Million shares, or about 9.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $33.5 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Weiss Strategic Interval Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLFU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1,032,637 shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 912.61 Thousand, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $9.55 Million.

