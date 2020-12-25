RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s traded shares stood at 262,979 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.18, to imply a decline of -2.75% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The RES share’s 52-week high remains $5.35, putting it -68.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.72. The company has a valuation of $683.92 Million, with an average of 1.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 709Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for RPC, Inc. (RES), translating to a mean rating of 3.6. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 8 analyst(s) give RES a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

After registering a -2.75% downside on the day, RPC, Inc. (RES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.56- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 10.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.14%, and -12.88% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -39.31%. Short interest in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) saw shorts transact 11.23 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.85, implying a decline of -10.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RES is trading 41.51% off suggested target high and -68.55% from its likely low.

RPC, Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RPC, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RPC, Inc. (RES) shares are +7.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 175% against -21.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -14.3% this quarter before falling -75% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -53.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $120.87 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $129.48 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $236Million and $243.78 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -48.8% before falling -46.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -150.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s Major holders

RPC, Inc. insiders hold 65.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.85% of the shares at 78.17% float percentage. In total, 219 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.04 Million shares (or 4.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.99 Million shares, or about 3.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $18.46 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RPC, Inc. (RES) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,691,436 shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.68 Million, or 1.24% of the shares, all valued at about $8.3 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored