Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s traded shares stood at 123,632 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.5, to imply an increase of 1.97% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The RVI share’s 52-week high remains $37, putting it -155.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.32. The company has a valuation of $287.53 Million, with an average of 324.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 109.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Retail Value Inc. (RVI), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RVI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) trade information

After registering a 1.97% upside on the day, Retail Value Inc. (RVI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.80 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 2.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.69%, and -6.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.6%. Short interest in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) saw shorts transact 110.48 Million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.3, implying an increase of 108.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $35.59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RVI is trading 145.45% off suggested target high and 72.41% from its likely low.

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 127.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

RVI Dividends

Retail Value Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 05, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Retail Value Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.16, with the share yield ticking at 8.62% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s Major holders

Retail Value Inc. insiders hold 18.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.19% of the shares at 83.31% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.06 Million shares (or 15.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.6 Million shares, or about 8.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $20.1 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Retail Value Inc. (RVI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 751,742 shares. This is just over 3.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 457.2 Thousand, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about $5.75 Million.

