RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s traded shares stood at 229,747 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.32, to imply a decline of -5.19% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The RDHL share’s 52-week high remains $11.35, putting it -21.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $351.32 Million, with an average of 367.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 267.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RDHL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

After registering a -5.19% downside on the day, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.99- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 6.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.19%, and 11.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.54%. Short interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw shorts transact 1.91 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.4, implying an increase of 129.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RDHL is trading 189.7% off suggested target high and 28.76% from its likely low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares are +26.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.71% against 16.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.4% this quarter before jumping 52% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 983% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $26.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.59 Million and $1.06 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1537.1% before jumping 2740.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 15.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. insiders hold 14.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.51% of the shares at 26.42% float percentage. In total, 67 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.11 Million shares (or 5.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ibex Investors LLC with 1.88 Million shares, or about 5.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $19.17 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 172,301 shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 67.16 Thousand, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about $593.68 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored