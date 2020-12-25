Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s traded shares stood at 255,787 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $197.49, to imply a decline of -1.26% or -$2.52 in intraday trading. The QDEL share’s 52-week high remains $306.72, putting it -55.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $71.9. The company has a valuation of $8.31 Billion, with an average of 755.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 925.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Quidel Corporation (QDEL), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give QDEL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $10.23.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

After registering a -1.26% downside on the day, Quidel Corporation (QDEL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $210.5 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 6.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.54%, and 13.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 163.21%. Short interest in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw shorts transact 2.43 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $285.25, implying an increase of 44.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $175 and $371 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QDEL is trading 87.86% off suggested target high and -11.39% from its likely low.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quidel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Quidel Corporation (QDEL) shares are -10.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 531.65% against 8.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 923% this quarter before jumping 959.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 212.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $819.52 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $967.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $152.18 Million and $174.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 438.5% before jumping 453.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -0.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.2% annually.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s Major holders

Quidel Corporation insiders hold 11.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.36% of the shares at 99.03% float percentage. In total, 536 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.24 Million shares (or 10.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $929.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.51 Million shares, or about 8.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $770.8 Million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quidel Corporation (QDEL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 1,141,499 shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $250.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 Million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about $296.13 Million.

