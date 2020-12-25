Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s traded shares stood at 444,940 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The PRPO share’s 52-week high remains $8, putting it -282.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $36Million, with an average of 502.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 722.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Precipio, Inc. (PRPO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRPO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.20- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.34%, and -13.28% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 1.95%. Short interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) saw shorts transact 1.61 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying a decline of -4.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRPO is trading -4.31% off suggested target high and -4.31% from its likely low.

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.64 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $688Million and $1.22 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 227% before jumping 117.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 68.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 83.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s Major holders

Precipio, Inc. insiders hold 1.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.22% of the shares at 3.26% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 261.76 Thousand shares (or 1.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $641.31 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 73.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $179.35 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 113,884 shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $279.02 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 78.15 Thousand, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about $191.47 Thousand.

