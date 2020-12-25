PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)’s traded shares stood at 189,563 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.64, to imply a decline of -0.02% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The PCH share’s 52-week high remains $51.68, putting it -2.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.4. The company has a valuation of $3.39 Billion, with an average of 466.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 427.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PCH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.39.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) trade information

After registering a -0.02% downside on the day, PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.68 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1%, and 9.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.03%. Short interest in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) saw shorts transact 956.86 Million shares and set a 2.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.5, implying an increase of 1.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PCH is trading 14.53% off suggested target high and -5.21% from its likely low.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PotlatchDeltic Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) shares are +42.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 253.75% against 21.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 363.3% this quarter before jumping 280% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 23.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $319.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $231.99 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $203.5 Million and $208.88 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 57.1% before jumping 11.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -56.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

PCH Dividends

PotlatchDeltic Corporation has its next earnings report out on February 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PotlatchDeltic Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.64, with the share yield ticking at 3.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)’s Major holders

PotlatchDeltic Corporation insiders hold 3.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.93% of the shares at 90.2% float percentage. In total, 364 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.1 Million shares (or 13.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $383.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.99 Million shares, or about 11.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $336.38 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 3,009,550 shares. This is just over 4.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $128.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 Million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $75.49 Million.

