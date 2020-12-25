PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s traded shares stood at 243,580 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.77, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The PETS share’s 52-week high remains $42.89, putting it -27.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.2. The company has a valuation of $684.59 Million, with an average of 606.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 484.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PETS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside on the day, PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $34.79 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 2.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.6%, and 8.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.58%. Short interest in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) saw shorts transact 6.32 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.67, implying an increase of 2.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PETS is trading 21.41% off suggested target high and -25.97% from its likely low.

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PetMed Express, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) shares are -7.17% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.8% this quarter before jumping 17.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 8.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.04% annually.

PETS Dividends

PetMed Express, Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 19 and January 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PetMed Express, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 3.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.6%.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s Major holders

PetMed Express, Inc. insiders hold 3.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.64% of the shares at 100.46% float percentage. In total, 295 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.01 Million shares (or 14.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.65 Million shares, or about 8.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $52.31 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Amplify Online Retail ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,288,316 shares. This is just over 6.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 843.74 Thousand, or 4.16% of the shares, all valued at about $25.9 Million.

