PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s traded shares stood at 217,033 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.54, to imply an increase of 3.96% or $1.35 in intraday trading. The PETQ share’s 52-week high remains $38.99, putting it -9.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.83. The company has a valuation of $1.02 Billion, with an average of 258.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 313.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PETQ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) trade information

After registering a 3.96% upside on the day, PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.59 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 0.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.53%, and 19.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.88%. Short interest in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw shorts transact 5.06 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.6, implying an increase of 14.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PETQ is trading 40.69% off suggested target high and -1.52% from its likely low.

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $146.05 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $212.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $154.34 Million and $176.95 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.4% before jumping 20.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -60.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s Major holders

PetIQ, Inc. insiders hold 1.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 126.71% of the shares at 128.63% float percentage. In total, 209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fred Alger Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.63 Million shares (or 14.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eos Management, L.P. with 3.47 Million shares, or about 13.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $114.32 Million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 2,477,129 shares. This is just over 9.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 Million, or 6.1% of the shares, all valued at about $50.74 Million.

