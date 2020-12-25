Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s traded shares stood at 220,143 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.06, to imply a decline of -2.86% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The OXSQ share’s 52-week high remains $6.26, putting it -104.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $151.74 Million, with an average of 759.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 311.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OXSQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) trade information

After registering a -2.86% downside on the day, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.18- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.52%, and -0.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.75%. Short interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw shorts transact 127.95 Million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 63.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OXSQ is trading 63.4% off suggested target high and 63.4% from its likely low.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oxford Square Capital Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) shares are +10.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -51.85% against -14.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before falling -30.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -44.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.43 Million and $10.82 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -40.4% before falling -26.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.39% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -51.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

OXSQ Dividends

Oxford Square Capital Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.42, with the share yield ticking at 14.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 17.32%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s Major holders

Oxford Square Capital Corp. insiders hold 8.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.18% of the shares at 12.2% float percentage. In total, 58 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.43 Million shares (or 2.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 545.75 Thousand shares, or about 1.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.35 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and ETFis Ser Tr I-Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF holds roughly 1,433,701 shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 89.37 Thousand, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about $247.54 Thousand.

