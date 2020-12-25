Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s traded shares stood at 141,039 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.75, to imply a decline of -0.63% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The PTGX share’s 52-week high remains $25.65, putting it -8% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.3. The company has a valuation of $1.02 Billion, with an average of 715.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 412.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PTGX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside on the day, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.65 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 7.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.31%, and 6.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 236.88%. Short interest in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) saw shorts transact 2.51 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.8, implying an increase of 63.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTGX is trading 123.16% off suggested target high and 26.32% from its likely low.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) shares are +28.1% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.9% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 27% this quarter before jumping 26.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 11454.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.37 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.72 Million and $3.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.7% before falling -31.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -71.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s Major holders

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.64% of the shares at 95.18% float percentage. In total, 148 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.2 Million shares (or 13.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 3.41 Million shares, or about 8.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $66.65 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1,099,223 shares. This is just over 2.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 900.41 Thousand, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about $17.6 Million.

