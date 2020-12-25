Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s traded shares stood at 129,116 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.57, to imply a decline of -0.47% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The KRNY share’s 52-week high remains $14.03, putting it -32.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.91. The company has a valuation of $946.13 Million, with an average of 469.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 384.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KRNY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) trade information

After registering a -0.47% downside on the day, Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.78 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 1.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.67%, and 1.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.57%. Short interest in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) saw shorts transact 798.46 Million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 13.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KRNY is trading 13.53% off suggested target high and 13.53% from its likely low.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kearny Financial Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) shares are +40.19% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.4% this quarter before jumping 36.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 19.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 54.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 18% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4% annually.

KRNY Dividends

Kearny Financial Corp. has its next earnings report out between January 28 and February 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kearny Financial Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 3.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.34%.

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s Major holders

Kearny Financial Corp. insiders hold 8.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.33% of the shares at 70.67% float percentage. In total, 182 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.6 Million shares (or 8.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 6.41 Million shares, or about 7.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $46.19 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4,488,653 shares. This is just over 5.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.3 Million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about $16.55 Million.

