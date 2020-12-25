Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s traded shares stood at 376,075 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $356.74, to imply an increase of 1.3% or $4.58 in intraday trading. The COUP share’s 52-week high remains $369.12, putting it -3.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $99.01. The company has a valuation of $25.75 Billion, with an average of 1.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give COUP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

After registering a 1.3% upside on the day, Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $369.1 this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 3.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.21%, and 12.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 143.92%. Short interest in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) saw shorts transact 6.76 Million shares and set a 5.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $340.86, implying a decline of -4.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $121 and $413 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COUP is trading 15.77% off suggested target high and -66.08% from its likely low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coupa Software Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares are +29.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.62% against 6.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -152.4% this quarter before falling -100% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 34.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $145.66 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $148.73 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $111.45 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -51.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.9% annually.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

Coupa Software Incorporated insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.99% of the shares at 102.64% float percentage. In total, 624 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.66 Million shares (or 10.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.1 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.07 Million shares, or about 8.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.66 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2,883,513 shares. This is just over 4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $790.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 Million, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $515.15 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored