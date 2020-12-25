Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s traded shares stood at 111,750 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.26, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BVN share’s 52-week high remains $15.45, putting it -26.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.12. The company has a valuation of $3.11 Billion, with an average of 1.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BVN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

After registering a 0.33% upside on the day, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.20 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 7.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.96%, and 13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.81%. Short interest in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) saw shorts transact 4.16 Million shares and set a 3.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.48, implying an increase of 9.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $16.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BVN is trading 37.52% off suggested target high and -26.59% from its likely low.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) shares are +38.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 700% against 8.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 161.9% this quarter before jumping 143.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -13% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $235.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $246.28 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $235.49 Million and $114.5 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.2% before jumping 115.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -3.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.43% annually.

BVN Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 1.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.8% of the shares at 67.8% float percentage. In total, 275 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 24.14 Million shares (or 11.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $295.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 15.53 Million shares, or about 7.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $189.76 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 14,914,481 shares. This is just over 7.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $165.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.72 Million, or 4.59% of the shares, all valued at about $118.79 Million.

