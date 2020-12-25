Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s traded shares stood at 283,556 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.6, to imply a decline of -1.13% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The COOP share’s 52-week high remains $31.12, putting it -1.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.31. The company has a valuation of $2.78 Billion, with an average of 1.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 991.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give COOP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.29.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) trade information

After registering a -1.13% downside on the day, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.12 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.03%, and 13.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 144.6%. Short interest in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) saw shorts transact 6.66 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.25, implying an increase of 5.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COOP is trading 24.18% off suggested target high and -11.76% from its likely low.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mr. Cooper Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) shares are +153.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 133.42% against -5.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 122.3% this quarter before jumping 68.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 31.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $846.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $755.92 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $740Million and $398.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.4% before jumping 89.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -73.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.76% annually.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s Major holders

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.99% of the shares at 92.68% float percentage. In total, 299 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.77 Million shares (or 16.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $329.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.75 Million shares, or about 11.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $239.97 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,187,001 shares. This is just over 4.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.04 Million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about $45.44 Million.

