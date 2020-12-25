Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s traded shares stood at 434,144 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.35, to imply an increase of 3.05% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The MOXC share’s 52-week high remains $3.44, putting it -154.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $21.86 Million, with an average of 416.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 675.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Moxian, Inc. (MOXC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOXC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.5, implying an increase of 1566.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.5 and $22.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOXC is trading 1566.67% off suggested target high and 1566.67% from its likely low.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 102.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

Moxian, Inc. insiders hold 54.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.62% of the shares at 1.35% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 35.16 Thousand shares (or 0.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.47 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 34Thousand shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $45.9 Thousand.

