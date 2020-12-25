Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s traded shares stood at 245,653 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 2% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The MOTS share’s 52-week high remains $2.85, putting it -179.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $32.56 Million, with an average of 442.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 227.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOTS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

After registering a 2% upside on the day, Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.04 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 1.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.25%, and 25.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.46%. Short interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) saw shorts transact 436.72 Million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying an increase of 145.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOTS is trading 194.12% off suggested target high and 96.08% from its likely low.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Motus GI Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) shares are -23.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.43% against 3.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.1% this quarter before jumping 43.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 21.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $70Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $270Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $99Million and $28Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -29.3% before jumping 864.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 37.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 9.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.92% of the shares at 47.28% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.21 Million shares (or 13.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oracle Investment Management Inc with 3.81 Million shares, or about 11.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.72 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 343,367 shares. This is just over 1.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $335.61 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 121.78 Thousand, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about $119.03 Thousand.

