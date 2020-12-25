Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s traded shares stood at 110,276 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $86.64, to imply a decline of -1.08% or -$0.95 in intraday trading. The MRCY share’s 52-week high remains $96.29, putting it -11.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.24. The company has a valuation of $4.85 Billion, with an average of 339Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 294.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MRCY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.51.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) trade information

After registering a -1.08% downside on the day, Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $87.75 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 1.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.75%, and 21.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.37%. Short interest in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw shorts transact 803.45 Million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $92.6, implying an increase of 6.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $80 and $103 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRCY is trading 18.88% off suggested target high and -7.66% from its likely low.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mercury Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) shares are +10.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.43% against 0.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5.6% this quarter before jumping 1.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 10.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 61.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.4% annually.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s Major holders

Mercury Systems, Inc. insiders hold 1.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.8% of the shares at 99.65% float percentage. In total, 381 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.2 Million shares (or 12.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $557.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.86 Million shares, or about 8.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $376.29 Million.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio holds roughly 1,578,399 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $122.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 Million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about $121.77 Million.

