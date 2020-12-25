Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s traded shares stood at 350,214 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.14, to imply a decline of -1.19% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The MDLA share’s 52-week high remains $40.2, putting it -17.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.04. The company has a valuation of $5.14 Billion, with an average of 1.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Medallia, Inc. (MDLA), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MDLA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) trade information

After registering a -1.19% downside on the day, Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.96 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 5.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.5%, and 1.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.74%. Short interest in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw shorts transact 17.83 Million shares and set a 11.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.67, implying an increase of 19.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDLA is trading 52.31% off suggested target high and -0.41% from its likely low.

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $124.59 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $128.29 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $110.1 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -27.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s Major holders

Medallia, Inc. insiders hold 8.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.39% of the shares at 100.61% float percentage. In total, 249 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC US (TTGP) Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 44.41 Million shares (or 29.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.22 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 10.57 Million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $289.76 Million.

We also have BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 3,401,539 shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.18 Million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about $87.06 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored