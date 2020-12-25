Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s traded shares stood at 277,981 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.29, to imply a decline of -0.08% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MAXN share’s 52-week high remains $37.62, putting it -6.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.78. The company has a valuation of $1.18 Billion, with an average of 680.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 815.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MAXN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.16.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying a decline of -43.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAXN is trading -29.16% off suggested target high and -57.5% from its likely low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 69.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. insiders hold 59.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.79% of the shares at 80.84% float percentage. In total, 162 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.11 Million shares (or 9.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 2.09 Million shares, or about 9.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $35.49 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,655,090 shares. This is just over 7.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 953.13 Thousand, or 4.48% of the shares, all valued at about $23.28 Million.

