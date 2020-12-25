Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s traded shares stood at 497,446 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $159.43, to imply an increase of 1.53% or $2.41 in intraday trading. The LBRDK share’s 52-week high remains $165.23, putting it -3.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $86.2. The company has a valuation of $38.21 Billion, with an average of 2.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LBRDK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.04.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) trade information

After registering a 1.53% upside on the day, Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $164.0 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.83%, and 0.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.78%. Short interest in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) saw shorts transact 5.71 Million shares and set a 5.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $182.5, implying an increase of 14.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $180 and $188 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LBRDK is trading 17.92% off suggested target high and 12.9% from its likely low.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liberty Broadband Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) shares are +29.3% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 179.69% against -0.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 108% this quarter before jumping 2025% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 175% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s Major holders

Liberty Broadband Corporation insiders hold 5.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69% of the shares at 72.96% float percentage. In total, 668 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 13.2 Million shares (or 8.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.89 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.44 Million shares, or about 4.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $920.58 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,514,412 shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $644.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.38 Million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $482.48 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored