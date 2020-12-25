Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s traded shares stood at 167,882 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.77, to imply an increase of 3.02% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The LE share’s 52-week high remains $25.9, putting it -31.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.05. The company has a valuation of $644.66 Million, with an average of 300.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 274.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Lands’ End, Inc. (LE), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) trade information

After registering a 3.02% upside on the day, Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.00 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 5.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.4%, and -12.91% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 17.68%. Short interest in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) saw shorts transact 1.33 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying an increase of 11.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LE is trading 11.28% off suggested target high and 11.28% from its likely low.

Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lands’ End, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) shares are +153.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.67% against -43.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -38.5% this quarter before jumping 1.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -3.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $512Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $238Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $549.48 Million and $217.96 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.8% before jumping 9.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 145.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s Major holders

Lands’ End, Inc. insiders hold 49.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.98% of the shares at 95.79% float percentage. In total, 149 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rbs Partners, L.p. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.5 Million shares (or 13.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.1 Million shares, or about 6.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $27.36 Million.

We also have American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund holds roughly 2,100,000 shares. This is just over 6.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 Million, or 4.73% of the shares, all valued at about $38.47 Million.

