Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s traded shares stood at 285,929 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $207.28, to imply a decline of -4.06% or -$8.76 in intraday trading. The KNSL share’s 52-week high remains $252.7, putting it -21.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $80.93. The company has a valuation of $4.7 Billion, with an average of 283.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 141.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KNSL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.77.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) trade information

After registering a -4.06% downside on the day, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $252.7 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 17.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.95%, and -12.3% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 103.9%. Short interest in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) saw shorts transact 879.89 Million shares and set a 6.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $217.5, implying an increase of 4.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $195 and $235 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KNSL is trading 13.37% off suggested target high and -5.92% from its likely low.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) shares are +42.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.94% against -11.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.2% this quarter before jumping 19.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 40% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $121.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $125.36 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $92.8 Million and $80.35 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.2% before jumping 56% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 83.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

KNSL Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 18 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 0.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s Major holders

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. insiders hold 6.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.75% of the shares at 90.81% float percentage. In total, 358 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.11 Million shares (or 13.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $591.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.2 Million shares, or about 9.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $418.43 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Baron Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,343,179 shares. This is just over 5.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $322.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1Million, or 4.41% of the shares, all valued at about $190.18 Million.

