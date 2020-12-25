Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s traded shares stood at 154,720 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23, to imply an increase of 0.57% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The XENT share’s 52-week high remains $31.46, putting it -36.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.97. The company has a valuation of $752.54 Million, with an average of 403.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 269.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XENT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) trade information

After registering a 0.57% upside on the day, Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.90 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.55%, and 14.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.63%. Short interest in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) saw shorts transact 1.21 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.63, implying a decline of -10.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XENT is trading 39.13% off suggested target high and -56.52% from its likely low.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intersect ENT, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) shares are +90.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.23% against 13.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -28% this quarter before jumping 35.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -26.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $27.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.98 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.75 Million and $19.83 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12.9% before jumping 31% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -81.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.6% annually.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s Major holders

Intersect ENT, Inc. insiders hold 2.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.66% of the shares at 92.29% float percentage. In total, 173 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.77 Million shares (or 8.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.65 Million shares, or about 8.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $43.22 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port holds roughly 2,500,000 shares. This is just over 7.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 Million, or 3.84% of the shares, all valued at about $20.48 Million.

