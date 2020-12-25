IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s traded shares stood at 144,683 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.05, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The IMV share’s 52-week high remains $6.82, putting it -123.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $203.99 Million, with an average of 350.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 321.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for IMV Inc. (IMV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IMV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) trade information

After registering a 0.99% upside on the day, IMV Inc. (IMV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.27- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 6.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.39%, and -12.1% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 5.17%. Short interest in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) saw shorts transact 819.71 Million shares and set a 2.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.75, implying an increase of 154.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMV is trading 260.66% off suggested target high and -1.64% from its likely low.

IMV Inc. (IMV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s Major holders

IMV Inc. insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.57% of the shares at 28.75% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ruffer LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.45 Million shares (or 11.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Adviser, LLC with 4Million shares, or about 5.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.76 Million.

We also have Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IMV Inc. (IMV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 65,000 shares. This is just over 0.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $288.6 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 34.45 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $133.67 Thousand.

