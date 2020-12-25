IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)’s traded shares stood at 109,536 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.51, to imply an increase of 2.4% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The IEC share’s 52-week high remains $13.22, putting it -14.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5. The company has a valuation of $120.89 Million, with an average of 323.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 96.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IEC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) trade information

After registering a 2.4% upside on the day, IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.55 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.1%, and 15.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.62%. Short interest in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) saw shorts transact 2.91 Million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.25, implying an increase of 23.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.25 and $14.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IEC is trading 23.81% off suggested target high and 23.81% from its likely low.

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IEC Electronics Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) shares are +24.03% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5.6% this quarter before jumping 21.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 12% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 39.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)’s Major holders

IEC Electronics Corp. insiders hold 5.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.33% of the shares at 54.05% float percentage. In total, 43 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 851.4 Thousand shares (or 8.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 558.45 Thousand shares, or about 5.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $4.83 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Frank Fds-Camelot Event Driven Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 453,117 shares. This is just over 4.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 235.32 Thousand, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about $2.04 Million.

