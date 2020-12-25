Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s traded shares stood at 269,814 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.04, to imply an increase of 1.15% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The HEP share’s 52-week high remains $24.59, putting it -75.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.57. The company has a valuation of $1.48 Billion, with an average of 516.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 377.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HEP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) trade information

After registering a 1.15% upside on the day, Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.27 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.01%, and -2.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.61%. Short interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) saw shorts transact 971.81 Million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.43, implying an increase of 31.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HEP is trading 56.7% off suggested target high and 21.08% from its likely low.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Holly Energy Partners, L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) shares are -1.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.41% against -8.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 7% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -6.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $130.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $125.89 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $131.63 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 25.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.7% annually.

HEP Dividends

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.4, with the share yield ticking at 10.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.52%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s Major holders

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. insiders hold 56.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.24% of the shares at 74.61% float percentage. In total, 118 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.49 Million shares (or 5.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 5.42 Million shares, or about 5.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $65.71 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 5,315,704 shares. This is just over 5.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.63 Million, or 4.4% of the shares, all valued at about $66.23 Million.

