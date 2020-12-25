Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s traded shares stood at 349,631 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.47, to imply a decline of -2.53% or -$1.23 in intraday trading. The HIBB share’s 52-week high remains $55.96, putting it -17.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.33. The company has a valuation of $787.89 Million, with an average of 558.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 584.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HIBB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.09.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) trade information

After registering a -2.53% downside on the day, Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $50.12 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 5.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.4%, and 3.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.29%. Short interest in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw shorts transact 3.36 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.67, implying an increase of 17.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIBB is trading 34.82% off suggested target high and 1.12% from its likely low.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hibbett Sports, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) shares are +132.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 148.5% against 7.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 113.7% this quarter before jumping 503.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 17.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $345.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $361.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $313.02 Million and $211.45 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.4% before jumping 71% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.2% annually.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s Major holders

Hibbett Sports, Inc. insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 125.08% of the shares at 126.7% float percentage. In total, 269 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.53 Million shares (or 15.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.8 Million shares, or about 10.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $70.7 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1,350,300 shares. This is just over 8.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 Million, or 6.33% of the shares, all valued at about $43.27 Million.

