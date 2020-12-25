Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s traded shares stood at 196,482 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.41, to imply an increase of 0.57% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The GDYN share’s 52-week high remains $13.51, putting it -8.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.61. The company has a valuation of $631.17 Million, with an average of 305.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 245.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GDYN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) trade information

After registering a 0.57% upside on the day, Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.94 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 4.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.57%, and 28.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.38%. Short interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw shorts transact 165.34 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.75, implying an increase of 2.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GDYN is trading 20.87% off suggested target high and -11.36% from its likely low.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -639.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s Major holders

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 60.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.6% of the shares at 107.03% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by William Blair Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.26 Million shares (or 6.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.75 Million shares, or about 5.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $21.23 Million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 2,100,000 shares. This is just over 4.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 Million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about $8.43 Million.

