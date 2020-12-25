Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s traded shares stood at 231,769 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.5, to imply a decline of -0.28% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GENE share’s 52-week high remains $10.3, putting it -194.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $43.92 Million, with an average of 653.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 914.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GENE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

After registering a -0.28% downside on the day, Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.60- this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 2.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.48%, and 14.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.88%. Short interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) saw shorts transact 595.47 Million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.65, implying an increase of 632.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.65 and $25.65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GENE is trading 632.86% off suggested target high and 632.86% from its likely low.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -157.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

Genetic Technologies Limited insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.41% of the shares at 1.42% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 64.6 Thousand shares (or 0.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $223.52 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 53.32 Thousand shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $184.47 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2,511 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.69 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.17 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $7.5 Thousand.

