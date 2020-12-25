Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s traded shares stood at 110,570 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.63, to imply an increase of 1.68% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The NMCI share’s 52-week high remains $3.69, putting it -1.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $118.43 Million, with an average of 257.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 238.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NMCI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) trade information

After registering a 1.68% upside on the day, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.65- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.42%, and 43.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.84%. Short interest in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) saw shorts transact 52.18 Million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 37.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NMCI is trading 37.74% off suggested target high and 37.74% from its likely low.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -42.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s Major holders

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. insiders hold 35.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.1% of the shares at 32.83% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mangrove Partners. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.31 Million shares (or 10.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 683 Capital Management LLC with 2.24 Million shares, or about 6.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.32 Million.

