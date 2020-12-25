DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s traded shares stood at 312,820 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply a decline of -9.69% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The DTEA share’s 52-week high remains $3.25, putting it -24.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.315. The company has a valuation of $68.46 Million, with an average of 2.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 450.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DTEA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) trade information

After registering a -9.69% downside on the day, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.25- this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 19.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.76%, and 77.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.77%. Short interest in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw shorts transact 128.88 Million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.59, implying an increase of 75.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.59 and $4.59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DTEA is trading 75.86% off suggested target high and 75.86% from its likely low.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -38.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 8.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s Major holders

DAVIDsTEA Inc. insiders hold 45.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.7% of the shares at 3.15% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 158.49 Thousand shares (or 0.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $171.16 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC with 81.5 Thousand shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $88.01 Thousand.

We also have MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd holds roughly 138,200 shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $131.29 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.92 Thousand, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about $23.67 Thousand.

