Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s traded shares stood at 185,577 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $338.4, to imply a decline of -0.3% or -$1.02 in intraday trading. The CTAS share’s 52-week high remains $369.2, putting it -9.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $154.33. The company has a valuation of $35.53 Billion, with an average of 535.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 423.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cintas Corporation (CTAS), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CTAS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.13.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) trade information

After registering a -0.3% downside on the day, Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $355.5 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 4.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.86%, and -6.51% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 25.76%. Short interest in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw shorts transact 898.91 Million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $366.9, implying an increase of 8.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $261 and $405 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTAS is trading 19.68% off suggested target high and -22.87% from its likely low.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cintas Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cintas Corporation (CTAS) shares are +31.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.18% against 6.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -1.4% this quarter before jumping 57.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -0.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.75 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.8 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.81 Billion and $1.64 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.3% before jumping 9.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 1.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.95% annually.

CTAS Dividends

Cintas Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 17 and March 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cintas Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.51, with the share yield ticking at 1.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.99%.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s Major holders

Cintas Corporation insiders hold 15.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.69% of the shares at 78.81% float percentage. In total, 1135 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.11 Million shares (or 9.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.36 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.02 Million shares, or about 5.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cintas Corporation (CTAS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,467,537 shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $821.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.05 Million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about $681.3 Million.

