BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s traded shares stood at 150,646 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $137.83, to imply an increase of 0.3% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The BL share’s 52-week high remains $141.82, putting it -2.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.32. The company has a valuation of $7.89 Billion, with an average of 539.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 476.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BlackLine, Inc. (BL), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) trade information

After registering a 0.3% upside on the day, BlackLine, Inc. (BL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $141.8 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 2.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.02%, and 22.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 167.32%. Short interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) saw shorts transact 4.78 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $107.67, implying a decline of -21.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63 and $145 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BL is trading 5.2% off suggested target high and -54.29% from its likely low.

BlackLine, Inc. (BL) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $91.56 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $95.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $80.26 Million and $82.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.1% before jumping 15.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -14% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s Major holders

BlackLine, Inc. insiders hold 12.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.44% of the shares at 111.68% float percentage. In total, 404 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.44 Million shares (or 7.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $398.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 4.01 Million shares, or about 7.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $359.82 Million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BlackLine, Inc. (BL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 3,134,403 shares. This is just over 5.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $280.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 Million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about $120.95 Million.

