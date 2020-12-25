Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s traded shares stood at 100,559 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $127.7, to imply an increase of 0.27% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The EIDX share’s 52-week high remains $130, putting it -1.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.39. The company has a valuation of $4.96 Billion, with an average of 211.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 240.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EIDX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.79.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) trade information

After registering a 0.27% upside on the day, Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $130.0 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 1.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.05%, and 48.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 122.51%. Short interest in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) saw shorts transact 637.07 Million shares and set a 2.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.36, implying a decline of -48.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $73.26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EIDX is trading -42.63% off suggested target high and -73.38% from its likely low.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) shares are +192.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 181.55% against 14.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -54.9% this quarter before falling -36.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -99.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 44.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28% annually.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s Major holders

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 65.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.01% of the shares at 89.27% float percentage. In total, 142 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.16 Million shares (or 5.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $109.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.51 Million shares, or about 3.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $76.29 Million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 388,056 shares. This is just over 1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 335.33 Thousand, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about $16.94 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored