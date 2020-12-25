DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s traded shares stood at 124,413 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.58, to imply an increase of 0.39% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The DBVT share’s 52-week high remains $13.49, putting it -422.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $290.23 Million, with an average of 629.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DBVT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

After registering a 0.39% upside on the day, DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.03- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 14.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.47%, and 7.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.89%. Short interest in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw shorts transact 992.07 Million shares and set a 516.7 days time to cover.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -32% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.72% annually.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

DBV Technologies S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.98% of the shares at 34.98% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.61 Million shares (or 13.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boxer Capital, LLC with 7.53 Million shares, or about 6.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $13.03 Million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 1,396,307 shares. This is just over 1.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 445.52 Thousand, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about $770.74 Thousand.

