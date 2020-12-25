Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s traded shares stood at 286,606 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.47, to imply an increase of 4.67% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The CLDX share’s 52-week high remains $23.4, putting it -33.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $691.24 Million, with an average of 899.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 741.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLDX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

After registering a 4.67% upside on the day, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.65 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 11.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.06%, and -21.48% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 683.41%. Short interest in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw shorts transact 2.43 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.33, implying an increase of 50.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLDX is trading 83.17% off suggested target high and 25.93% from its likely low.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) shares are +39.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.04% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.2% this quarter before jumping 47.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 17.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $600Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $800Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $887Million and $990Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -32.4% before falling -19.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 75.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.03% of the shares at 82.16% float percentage. In total, 110 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.12 Million shares (or 7.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 3.07 Million shares, or about 7.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $45.48 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,124,139 shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.67 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 515.05 Thousand, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $7.64 Million.

