Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s traded shares stood at 207,644 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $71.31, to imply a decline of -1.19% or -$0.86 in intraday trading. The CSTL share’s 52-week high remains $78.39, putting it -9.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.01. The company has a valuation of $1.77 Billion, with an average of 715.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 261.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL), translating to a mean rating of 1.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSTL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) trade information

After registering a -1.19% downside on the day, Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $78.39 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 9.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.12%, and 58.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.48%. Short interest in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw shorts transact 1.19 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.2, implying a decline of -2.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $54 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSTL is trading 12.19% off suggested target high and -24.27% from its likely low.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Castle Biosciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) shares are +103.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.48% against 14.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -209.1% this quarter before falling -466.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 18.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $15.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.64 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 127.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s Major holders

Castle Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 17.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.82% of the shares at 81.02% float percentage. In total, 209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.38 Million shares (or 6.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 999.66 Thousand shares, or about 4.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $51.43 Million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 981,162 shares. This is just over 4.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 554.26 Thousand, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about $21.46 Million.

