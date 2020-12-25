Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s traded shares stood at 217,650 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CANF share’s 52-week high remains $4.06, putting it -119.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $28.72 Million, with an average of 407.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 449.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CANF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside on the day, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.94 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 4.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.09%, and 1.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.94%. Short interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) saw shorts transact 299.99 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 170.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CANF is trading 170.27% off suggested target high and 170.27% from its likely low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $250Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.15 Million and $192Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -78.3% before jumping 30.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 63.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s Major holders

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.72% of the shares at 7.81% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 17.3 Thousand shares (or 0.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.62 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Envestnet Asset Management with 14.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $25.13 Thousand.

