SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s traded shares stood at 413,963 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.7, to imply an increase of 2% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The STKL share’s 52-week high remains $10.81, putting it -1.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $962.62 Million, with an average of 772.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 742.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SunOpta Inc. (STKL), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STKL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

After registering a 2% upside on the day, SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.81 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 1.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.57%, and 16.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 328%. Short interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) saw shorts transact 614.81 Million shares and set a 0.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 30.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STKL is trading 40.19% off suggested target high and 12.15% from its likely low.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SunOpta Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares are +128.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -94.59% against 13.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 116.7% this quarter before jumping 400% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 7.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $314.69 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $350.54 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $295.8 Million and $335.95 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.4% before jumping 4.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 92.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.8% annually.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

SunOpta Inc. insiders hold 3.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.54% of the shares at 75.49% float percentage. In total, 113 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Engaged Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.82 Million shares (or 10.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ardsley Advisory Partners with 8.38 Million shares, or about 9.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $62.17 Million.

We also have American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 2,995,678 shares. This is just over 3.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 Million, or 1.34% of the shares, all valued at about $8.2 Million.

