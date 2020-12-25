SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s traded shares stood at 409,189 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.54, to imply an increase of 0.57% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The SSRM share’s 52-week high remains $25.32, putting it -29.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9. The company has a valuation of $4.28 Billion, with an average of 1.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SSRM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

After registering a 0.57% upside on the day, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.23 this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 3.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.22%, and 13.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.45%. Short interest in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) saw shorts transact 4.93 Million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.11, implying an increase of 48.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.6 and $34.72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSRM is trading 77.69% off suggested target high and 15.66% from its likely low.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SSR Mining Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) shares are -2.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.02% against 17.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before falling -54.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -1.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $100.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $112.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $117.91 Million and $116.98 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14.9% before falling -3.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 788.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders

SSR Mining Inc. insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.79% of the shares at 62.3% float percentage. In total, 336 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 23.8 Million shares (or 10.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $444.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.6 Million shares, or about 3.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $123.26 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 12,875,048 shares. This is just over 5.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $237.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.5 Million, or 4.33% of the shares, all valued at about $174.89 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored